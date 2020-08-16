YPF (NYSE:YPF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YPF. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC cut YPF from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut YPF from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. YPF has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.10.

NYSE:YPF opened at $5.72 on Friday. YPF has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of YPF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of YPF by 45.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of YPF by 1,166.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of YPF by 174.2% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

