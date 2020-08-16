Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp reported weak second-quarter 2020 results. Coronavirus-led restrictions on public life are hurting restaurants and retail businesses, which pay Yelp to provide their information online. This, in turn, is affecting Yelp’s top line. Additionally, as Yelp is highly dependent on advertising revenues, a decline in advertising budgets by customers, particularly those in the restaurants and nightlife categories, does not bode well. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry over the past year. However, sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key growth driver. Besides, it is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on YELP. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Yelp stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. Yelp has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $54,834.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,187.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,368 shares of company stock worth $521,801. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 86,312 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,439 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 195,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Yelp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,243 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 300,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Yelp in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

