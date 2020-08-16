Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

YMAB opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 12.79. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $50.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mahiuddin Ahmed sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $173,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,000 shares of company stock worth $3,951,700 in the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,249,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,626,000 after buying an additional 287,679 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 706,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 161,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after buying an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,461,000. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.