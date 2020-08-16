Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xperi Corp. is a product and technology licensing company which manufactures semiconductors and related products. Its technologies and intellectual property are deployed, in areas such as premium audio, computational imaging, computer vision, mobile computing and communications, memory, data storage, 3D semiconductor interconnect and packaging. Xperi Corporation, formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation, is headquartered in San Jose, CA. “

XPER has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $14.52 on Friday. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Xperi in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Xperi by 100.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Xperi by 67.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

