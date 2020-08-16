XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered XOMA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. XOMA has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 29.11% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. Analysts predict that XOMA will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 4,050 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 21,922 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $409,722.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

