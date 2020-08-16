Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

XBIO has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of XBIO stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

