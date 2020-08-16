XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:XFLT opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Get XAI OCTAGON FR/COM alerts:

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Company Profile

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XAI OCTAGON FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.