Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of WH stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.77, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.40. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 138.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $387,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $29,428,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

