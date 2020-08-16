William Gray Stream Buys 1,498 Shares of CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Stock

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Treasurer William Gray Stream purchased 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $14,231.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,409. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CKX opened at $9.64 on Friday. CKX Lands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.