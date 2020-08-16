WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WidePoint updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.99.

Get WidePoint alerts:

In other WidePoint news, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 577,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $427,247.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,639,987 shares of company stock worth $1,615,573.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WidePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.