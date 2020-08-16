Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 54.8% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 86,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 76.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 48.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $180.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $183.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.