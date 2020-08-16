Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth $254,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock during the first quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 10.2% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 259,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,932 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRK opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Westrock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

