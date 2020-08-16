Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of WELL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.32. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.