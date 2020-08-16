Wells Fargo & Co Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $51.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.48.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $45.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 71.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,266 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 129.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 48,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 113,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

