WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEGRY. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $8.75 on Friday. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

