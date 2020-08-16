WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. CSFB lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 14,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $1,376,419.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,996.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 85,572 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,334,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.