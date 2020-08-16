WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.15

WCF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WCFB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and traded as low as $6.11. WCF Bancorp shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 8,198 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

About WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB)

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits.

