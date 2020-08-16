Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.68. Watsco reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $6.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.83.

Shares of WSO opened at $238.17 on Thursday. Watsco has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $241.02. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 109.23%.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Watsco by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Watsco by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 7.8% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 95.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

