W Larry Cash Buys 5,000 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $33,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market cap of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $216.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.