Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voxeljet had a negative net margin of 57.18% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. Voxeljet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

VJET stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.68. Voxeljet has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Get Voxeljet alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.