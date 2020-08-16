Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistagen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.85.

Vistagen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.71. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistagen Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 170.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

