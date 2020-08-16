Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) by 69.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,200 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.49% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 342.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

