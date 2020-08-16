Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritone from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Veritone from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Veritone has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $333.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.31.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 118.27%. Equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 14,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $198,823.35. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 212,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,924.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Taketa bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,888.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 48,276 shares of company stock worth $556,037. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,162 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Veritone by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 18,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

