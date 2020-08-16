Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Get Vaxart alerts:

VXRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Vaxart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.65 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 104.25% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 9,385,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $77,804,849.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,062,053 shares of company stock valued at $271,034,653. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.