Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VREX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Varex Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Varex Imaging from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Varex Imaging from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Varex Imaging from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. Varex Imaging has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $645.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.51, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Kevin Bruce Yankton sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $26,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Varex Imaging by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 245,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,329,000 after buying an additional 116,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth about $18,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

