Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,291 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $83.98 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44.

