ValuEngine Lowers Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

BBD stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 72.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

