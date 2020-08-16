Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) VP Bryan A. Hanley Purchases 1,500 Shares

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) VP Bryan A. Hanley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,999 shares in the company, valued at $21,769.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Valhi, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $27.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 493.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valhi by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valhi

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

