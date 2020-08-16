USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 20.9% in January

USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 121,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

OTCMKTS USNZY opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. USINAS SIDERURG/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.84 million, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on USNZY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot rolled coils, thin sheets, cold rolled steel products, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets.

