US Capital Advisors Downgrades Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Hold

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) was downgraded by stock analysts at US Capital Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $39.01 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQP. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

