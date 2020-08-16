United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Steel’s adjusted loss for the second quarter was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate while sales beat. U.S. Steel should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations. The company's strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment is likely to contribute to its margins. However, U.S. Steel’s Flat-Rolled unit faces headwinds from lower shipments and prices. Weak market conditions are also affecting U.S. Steel’s USSE unit. Lower demand due to a slump in oil prices is also hurting its tubular business. Continued weakness in U.S. steel prices amid soft demand across major end-use markets like automotive and construction is also a concern. The company’s high debt level is another concern. It has also underperformed the industry over a year.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of X stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 18.78% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. Research analysts predict that United States Steel will post -6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 11,328.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 161.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

