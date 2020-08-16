Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UNAM opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

