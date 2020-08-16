UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

