Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 644.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $788,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 113,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 44,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $97,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $63.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.64. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.09.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

