Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd (LON:SMIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $87.12

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and traded as high as $88.50. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd shares last traded at $88.40, with a volume of 85,643 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.37.

Get Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.