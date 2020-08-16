TrustVerse Price Tops $0.0337 on Exchanges (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for $0.0337 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. In the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $694.28 or 0.05886869 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00015548 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003229 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. It launched on July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,830,019 tokens. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

