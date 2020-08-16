Tronox Ltd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th.

Tronox has decreased its dividend by 53.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Tronox has a payout ratio of 66.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tronox to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.9%.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tronox has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of 3.13.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Tronox had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.