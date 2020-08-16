Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSC has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tristate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

TSC opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. Tristate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $46.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 10.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Dolan bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $206,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $415,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,423 shares of company stock worth $412,103 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 153,364 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 645,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,139,000 after acquiring an additional 385,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 578,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 478,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

