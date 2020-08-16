Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350,820 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Trip.com Group worth $19,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $5,052,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,093,000 after acquiring an additional 148,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. New Street Research raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.98.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

