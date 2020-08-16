Trias Trading Up 48.2% This Week (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Trias token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $125,587.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Trias has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00162400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.01861608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00194998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00126497 BTC.

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab

Trias can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

