TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Insider Sells $77,288.60 in Stock

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) insider Thomas J. Castle sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $77,288.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TPIC opened at $33.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.61. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

