TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRTX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of TRTX opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 241.68 and a quick ratio of 241.68. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 721.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,007,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,376 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 797,572 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 480.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 845,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 464,355 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

