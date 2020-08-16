TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TRTX. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $703.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.92. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 241.68 and a quick ratio of 241.68.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $44.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 86.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 171.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

