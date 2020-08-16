Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,400 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 1,693,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

