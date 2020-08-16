Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 838,400 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 1,693,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from $25.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. Torex Gold Resources has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $19.45.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

