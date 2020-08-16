ThoreCoin Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $198.77 million and $24,893.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for $2,292.99 or 0.19448339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00162400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.49 or 0.01861608 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00194998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000890 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00126497 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

