THORChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.96 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00007863 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $146.92 million and $4.96 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00162676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.01864454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00194867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000209 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00126580 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

