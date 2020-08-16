The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 19.81% and a negative net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $231,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock worth $507,807,011.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $404,666,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $113,980,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,409,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,444,678,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $56,498,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

