TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TGTX. BidaskClub cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $21.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

