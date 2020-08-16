TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TFSL opened at $15.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 0.36. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in TFS Financial by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 10.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

