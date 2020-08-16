TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, focused on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, frac flowback, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and selected offshore services including well plugging and abandonment, decommissioning, and diving. TETRA is comprised of three divisions – Fluids, Well Abandonment/Decommissioning and Testing & Services. “

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.59 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gina Luna purchased 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 192,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,906.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard D. O’brien purchased 79,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $46,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 143,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,438.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 621,568 shares of company stock worth $307,199 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 137,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

